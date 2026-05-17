Former WWE Star Scarlett Says She Pitched Throwback Women's Match Stipulation

Over the past decade, women's wrestling has continued to reach new heights, with female talent not only being trusted to main event major shows and deliver in longer matches, but also compete in many of the same hardcore stipulations that was dominated by the men's division. Just in the last five years, women have proven to excel in stipulations like Hell In A Cell or Street Fights, but not all female performers are pleased with the current state of women's wrestling, including former WWE star Scarlett.

In a recent interview with D-Von Dudley, Scarlett claimed that her gimmick struggled to align with WWE's vision for women's wrestling, explaining that she wanted her character to represent a previous era in the business.

"I think they were pushing the Women's Revolution in the way they were, and my character was the exact opposite of that. It was a throwback. It was a parody. Bring sexy back to wrestling cause all the girls were trying to be serious like the guys. I'm like, 'No, like let's just be a hot chick. Like, bring back Bra & Panties matches.' And no one was doing that at the time. No one had their asses out ... and it p****d a lot of people off, including women in the business."

Scarlett also shared that she pitched the idea to bring back Bra & Panties matches when she was on the "WWE NXT" roster, but quickly realized that the company was trying to steer away from the older generation of women's wrestling as much as possible.

"I won't say who, but some of the producers, every single time, like before going out there, they'd be like, 'Can you just cover up the cleavage? Can you just pull that down?' I'm like, 'Okay, this is clearly not what we're going for right now.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "D-Von Dudley" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.