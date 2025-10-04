Tony Khan Praises Recent AEW Street Fight As 'One Of The Greatest'

On the September 10 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Toni Storm and Skye Blue battled in a Philadelphia Street Fight, which was one of the most extreme matches on the company's flagship program this year. Kendo sticks, a staple gun, a street sign, and a garbage can were used throughout the contest, but nothing was more gruesome than watching Storm go through a table of mouse traps on the outside of the ring. Storm would eventually pickup the win after twelve minutes of nonstop action, leading AEW President Tony Khan to call the match one of the best street fight's in women's wrestling, while putting over the New-Zealand born star as possibly the greatest performer in the industry today.

"One of the greatest hardcore women's street fights you'll ever see with Skye Blue challenging the champion, Timeless Tony Storm, who I think is the top star arguably in the entire sport and one of the really important people in AEW," Khan said in a recent interview with Barstool's Frank The Tank. "I think one of the really important wrestlers in the world is Timeless Tony Storm who transcends TV and the star stage and screen as well."

Despite having defeated Blue, Storm would lose the AEW Women's World Championship in her next match at AEW All Out, as Kris Statlander pinned her to capture the title in a Four Way Match with Jamie Hayter and Thekla.

