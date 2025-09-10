AEW Dynamite Results 9/10 - Adam Page Squares Off With Josh Alexander, Philadelphia Street Fight & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on September 10, 2025, coming to you live from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
With The Don Callis Family having put reigning AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page on notice by warning him they would be coming for his title, Page will be squaring off with stable member Josh Alexander in a non-title match. After Alexander, his stablemate Kyle Fletcher, and The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson emerged victorious against Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed's "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match in the main event of last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite", The Don Callis Family continued beating down Page and Omega resulting in Omega being stretchered out of the 2300 Arena.
Skye Blue will be competing in her first singles match since coming up short to Queen Aminata on the June 26 episode of "AEW Collision" as she collides with reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a non-title Philadelphia Street Fight. Storm will be defending her title against Kris Statlander, Jamie Hayter, and Blue's Triangle Of Madness stablemate Thekla in a Four-Way Match at AEW All Out on September 20.
Speaking of All Out, before Mercedes Mone defends her TBS Championship against Riho at the pay-per-view event, the two women will be meeting one another in tag team competition tonight as Mone joins forces with the returning Emi Sakura while Riho will be teaming up with Alex Windsor. Not only will this mark both the first time that longtime rivals Sakura and Riho have competed in an AEW ring since the December 7, 2024 edition of "Collision" and July 6, 2024 episode of "Collision" respectively, but Mone and Windsor have had a number of issues with one another that have been well documented over the course of the past several weeks.
Additionally, Ricochet will be going one-on-one with Shelton Benjamin before the former and his allies Gates of Agony take on the latter and his Hurt Syndicate stablemates Bobby Lashley and MVP in a trios match at All Out.
We are live! Excalibur, Taz, and AEW's newest commentator Bryan Danielson greet audiences at home as "Hangman" Adam Page makes his way to the ring. The Don Callis Family follows.
Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander (w/ Don Callis, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer)
The bell rings and the two men exchange strikes with one another. Alexander catches Page with a forearm on the outside as Page looks to fly over the top rope before he delivers a Brainbuster to Page on the ring apron and looks to land a crossbody on his spine through the middle rope. Page ducks out of the way and lands a Orihara Moonsault on Alexander, then clotheslines him into the crowd over the barricade. Page fires off chops on Alexander's chest, then cinches in a crossface on him using the top rope for extra leverage after the pair have returned to the ring.
Page clotheslines Alexander back out of the ring over the top rope, then lands a crossbody on him over the top rope and ascends to the top rope. Alexander then rolls back in the ring and out the other side to avoid Page.
Back from the break, Alexander fires off chops on Page but Page responds with several of his own. He runs over him with a boot to his face, then connects with a forearm to it and whips him into the corner. Page quickly recovers and lands a pair of strikes on Alexander, then follows it up with a Fallaway Slam and kips up. He then delivers a Death Valley Driver to Alexander and goes for a pin, but Page kicks out.
Page catches Alexander with a boot to him through the middle rope and looks to connect with the Buckshot Lariat, but Alexander avoids it and delivers a pair of German suplexes to him. He lands another one on him on the apron, then looks to land another one on the entrance ramp. Page lands on his feet and lands a suplex of his own on Alexander into the barricade.
Page sits Alexander on the top rope, but Alexander sends Page crashing off the middle rope spine first. He transitions into an Ankle Lock, but Page manages to escape and delivers a second Orihara Moonsault to Alexander on the outside off the top rope. He dumps Alexander back in the ring, but Archer looks to blindside Page as Callis distracts the referee. Page levels Archer with a right hand and sends Romero crashing onto the floor to join him, then follows it up with a Buckshot Lariat for the win.
Winner: "Hangman" Adam Page
After the match, Page grabs a microphone and says he didn't spill a gallon of his blood to win the AEW World Champion just for MJF to keep changing match stipulations or deal with what The Don Callis Family has been doing to him. He says the most important word in All Elite Wrestling is wrestling.
Kyle Fletcher's music hits and he makes his way to the ring with Callis. He says as while Page holds the AEW World Championship, The Don Callis Family runs AEW but there's a more important matter at hand. He says he has yet to hear Page respond to his challenge to an AEW World Championship at All Out that he issued on "Collision" this past Saturday, but Page tells Fletcher to join him in the ring. Fletcher does so, and Page says when he looks at Fletcher, he sees a man full of potential that can't put on his socks. He says he sees one thing above all when he looks at Fletcher: himself six years ago standing in the ring from Chris Jericho dreaming of being a World Champion. He says after what The Don Callis Family did to Kenny Omega last week, he isn't ready to be a World Champion.
Fletcher says he's heard similar sentiments throughout his entire career, then says he decides when his prime is and he's ready to carry the weight of his world on his shoulders, AEW, and a World Championship. Page says if Fletcher truly wants a AEW World Championship match at All Out, then he can have it, but he needs Fletcher to do it alone and find himself some socks. Fletcher agrees to Page's terms and tells Page that he will say his full name at AEW World Championship.
Merceds Mone and Emi Sakura then make their way to the ring. Riho and Alex Windsor follow.
Merceds Mone and Emi Sakura vs. Riho and Alex Windsor
Mone and Riho begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Sakura tags in and fires off right hands on Riho with Mone in the corner, but Riho connects with a dropkick on Sakura. Riho dials it up for a 619 on Sakura, then tags in Windsor. Windsor delivers a Russian Leg Sweep to Sakura, and Riho then takes flight to level Mone and Sakura on the outside of the ring.
Back from the break, Mone wears down Riho with a submission. Windsor tags in and levels Mone before Riho tags back in and lands a double stomp on Mone's midsection off the top rope as Windsor holds her in place on the top rope. She follows it up with a dropkick to her, but Sakura tags in.
Riho lands a knee on Mone's face, then connects with a Hammerlock Driver on Sakura. Riho then pins Sakura as Windsor cinches in a Sharpshooter on Mone using the bottom rope. Sakura kicks out, but Riho cinches in a Sharpshooter of her own on Sakura. Both Mone and Sakura tap out.
Winners: Riho and Alex Windsor
