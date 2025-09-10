AEW Dynamite Results 9/10 - Adam Page Squares Off With Josh Alexander, Philadelphia Street Fight & More

The bell rings and the two men exchange strikes with one another. Alexander catches Page with a forearm on the outside as Page looks to fly over the top rope before he delivers a Brainbuster to Page on the ring apron and looks to land a crossbody on his spine through the middle rope. Page ducks out of the way and lands a Orihara Moonsault on Alexander, then clotheslines him into the crowd over the barricade. Page fires off chops on Alexander's chest, then cinches in a crossface on him using the top rope for extra leverage after the pair have returned to the ring.

Page clotheslines Alexander back out of the ring over the top rope, then lands a crossbody on him over the top rope and ascends to the top rope. Alexander then rolls back in the ring and out the other side to avoid Page.

Back from the break, Alexander fires off chops on Page but Page responds with several of his own. He runs over him with a boot to his face, then connects with a forearm to it and whips him into the corner. Page quickly recovers and lands a pair of strikes on Alexander, then follows it up with a Fallaway Slam and kips up. He then delivers a Death Valley Driver to Alexander and goes for a pin, but Page kicks out.

Page catches Alexander with a boot to him through the middle rope and looks to connect with the Buckshot Lariat, but Alexander avoids it and delivers a pair of German suplexes to him. He lands another one on him on the apron, then looks to land another one on the entrance ramp. Page lands on his feet and lands a suplex of his own on Alexander into the barricade.

Page sits Alexander on the top rope, but Alexander sends Page crashing off the middle rope spine first. He transitions into an Ankle Lock, but Page manages to escape and delivers a second Orihara Moonsault to Alexander on the outside off the top rope. He dumps Alexander back in the ring, but Archer looks to blindside Page as Callis distracts the referee. Page levels Archer with a right hand and sends Romero crashing onto the floor to join him, then follows it up with a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

Winner: "Hangman" Adam Page

After the match, Page grabs a microphone and says he didn't spill a gallon of his blood to win the AEW World Champion just for MJF to keep changing match stipulations or deal with what The Don Callis Family has been doing to him. He says the most important word in All Elite Wrestling is wrestling.

Kyle Fletcher's music hits and he makes his way to the ring with Callis. He says as while Page holds the AEW World Championship, The Don Callis Family runs AEW but there's a more important matter at hand. He says he has yet to hear Page respond to his challenge to an AEW World Championship at All Out that he issued on "Collision" this past Saturday, but Page tells Fletcher to join him in the ring. Fletcher does so, and Page says when he looks at Fletcher, he sees a man full of potential that can't put on his socks. He says he sees one thing above all when he looks at Fletcher: himself six years ago standing in the ring from Chris Jericho dreaming of being a World Champion. He says after what The Don Callis Family did to Kenny Omega last week, he isn't ready to be a World Champion.

Fletcher says he's heard similar sentiments throughout his entire career, then says he decides when his prime is and he's ready to carry the weight of his world on his shoulders, AEW, and a World Championship. Page says if Fletcher truly wants a AEW World Championship match at All Out, then he can have it, but he needs Fletcher to do it alone and find himself some socks. Fletcher agrees to Page's terms and tells Page that he will say his full name at AEW World Championship.

Merceds Mone and Emi Sakura then make their way to the ring. Riho and Alex Windsor follow.