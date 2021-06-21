Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

The opener of the final WWE ThunderDome pay-per-view begins with Bayley making her way down to the Hell In a Cell structure as fans boo. Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair swinging her hair. Bayley stares the champ down as she enters the Cell.

The bell rings and the Cell door is locked. They taunt each other and lock up. Belair scoops Bayley and slams her for a pop, then again. Belair follows up with a clothesline. Bayley goes to the floor for a breather as Peacock buffers for what looks like the first of many times during the main card. Many fans on Twitter reported issues with Peacock during the Kickoff.

Bayley takes her time but finally comes back to the apron. Belair grabs her but Bayley snaps her over the middle rope. Bayley goes under the ring and brings a steel chair out, and another. She slides them in the ring. Bayley drops Belair and grabs a chair. Belair goes for the other chair but Bayley kicks it to the floor. Bayley stalks Belair with a chair now. She swings but Belair ducks and rolls her for 2, and another roll-up. Bayley grabs the chair and stares Belair down. Belair swings her hair instead, fighting Bayley off and shoving her into the chair in the corner. Belair dropkicks Bayley and kips up, then yells at her. Belair with a big shoulder in the corner now.

Belair ends up leaping to the top for a superplex but Bayley fights her off. Belair hits the ring post on the way down. Bayley sends Belair shoulder-first into the other ring post, then kicks her. Belair kicks out at 2. Bayley takes Belair down in the corner again, then goes to work on her arm, grounding the champ in the middle of the ring. Belair kicks out at 2. Bayley continues to focus on the arm. She goes to ringside and brings half of the steep steps into the ring. Bayley drops an elbow to Belair, and another. Bayley grabs Belair’s hair and steps onto the bottom part of the steps, showing off as fans boo. Belair pulls her hair away, then trips Bayley, forcing her to fall on the steps. Bayley follows up with a running knee to the face in the corner for 2.

Bayley ties Belair to the bottom rope using her hair now. Fans boo. Belair tries to untie the hair. Bayley charges and trips Bayley into the steps again. Bayley goes to the floor and Belair throws the steps at her. Belair follows and rakes Bayley’s face into the steel wall of the Cell. Bayley bites Belair to get her off. Bayley stomps on Belair and goes back under the ring for two kendo sticks taped together. Bayley decks Belair with them, then delivers a huge Sunset Bomb into the side of the Cell. Bayley kicks Belair while she’s down and talks some trash.

Bayley grabs more kendo sticks taped together. She bridges them from the bottom of the ring to the Cell wall. Belair cuts her off and chases her in, then back out of the ring. Belair delivers a big Spinebuster at ringside, putting Bayley through the kendo stick bridge. Belair brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Belair brings a chair into the ring now. Belair with a chair shot over the back. Belair charges with a chair but Bayley kicks it into her face. Bayley stands a chair up and uses it to manhandle Belair’s hurt arm. Bayley sits in the chair and kicks Belair while holding her hair. She ties Belair’s hair to the bottom of the chair, using it to kick and pull at her shoulder. Bayley laughs as Belair suffers.

Bayley talks some trash but Belair rocks her in the face, knocking her off the chair. Bayley charges with a knee but she hits the chair and she’s hurt now. Belair clips Bayley’s knee out. Belair ties her hair around Bayley’s wrist now. Belair drops Bayley with a shoulder, and another, while controlling Bayley with her own air. Belair drags Bayley to the floor and unloads with kendo stick shots as fans pop. Belair launches Bayley into the Cell wall. Belair smacks Bayley around and unties the hair. Bayley begs the referee to unlock the Cell door. Belair comes from behind and kicks her face-first into the steel, then slams her face-first and keeps the attack going at ringside while taunting her.

Bayley drags a ladder from under the ring and jabs Belair with it. Bayley slides the ladder into the ring now. They struggle for the ladder but Bayley side-steps and ends up dropping Belair with the ladder from the corner. Bayley traps Belair between the two ladder legs and smashes it on her. Bayley delivers the Rose Plant with Belair trapped in the ladder. Bayley also goes down with her hurt knee. Belair crawls away but Bayley pulls her back for a close 2 count. Bayley approaches but Belair rolls her for 2, Bayley comes right back for a quick pin attempt. They struggle for a back-slide now. Belair counters and hits a Glam Slam into the turnbuckles.

Belair stacks the ladder on top of Bayley. Belair then goes to the top and flies but rolls through as Bayley moves. Belair with a big senton, smashing Bayley’s back on the ladder. Belair opens the ladder legs while the ladder is laying on one side. Belair grabs Bayley and drops her onto the ladder with a KOD for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bianca Belair

