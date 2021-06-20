Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Hell In a Cell Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Our live coverage starts at 7pm ET.
Here is what’s in store for tonight:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion.
Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
Shayna Baszler vs. Alexa Bliss
Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn
Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro
Kickoff Pre-show
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Mandy Rose