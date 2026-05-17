Sandman Reflects On Hard Partying Days In ECW, Overdosing

ECW Legend Sandman is known for his wild in-ring style and his tendency to get bloody and violent whenever someone gets into his way. However, per the veteran during an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," his wild in-ring persona wasn't too far removed from his personal life.

According to the veteran, he's overdosed and medically died more than twice across his life.

"I'm a lucky person, dude. Man, I've tried every way you can to kill yourself," he jokingly added. "Men in my family didn't live to be over 50 years old. I didn't have any uncles that were over 50, because they all died of alcoholism."

Sandman said this led him to live as if he wouldn't ever see 50, despite being 62 today.

In hindsight, Sandman now feels it's selfish to live for himself and has found new meaning in life by living for others and being a better man for the people he cares for.

"I'm the one who's supposed to be worried about them, not them worried about me; that's the kind of transition I'm trying to make in my life," he added. Looking back at his struggles with alcoholism and drugs, Sandman admitted that his struggles only hit around 1996, when he'd drink 15 beers before a show, especially in ECW, where he was drunk every time he got into the ring.

"Nobody had a problem with it, though," he proclaimed. "Van Dam never wanted to work me straight, he said I was way stiffer when I worked straight."