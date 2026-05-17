Sandman Reflects On Hard Partying Days In ECW, Overdosing
ECW Legend Sandman is known for his wild in-ring style and his tendency to get bloody and violent whenever someone gets into his way. However, per the veteran during an interview on "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," his wild in-ring persona wasn't too far removed from his personal life.
According to the veteran, he's overdosed and medically died more than twice across his life.
"I'm a lucky person, dude. Man, I've tried every way you can to kill yourself," he jokingly added. "Men in my family didn't live to be over 50 years old. I didn't have any uncles that were over 50, because they all died of alcoholism."
Sandman said this led him to live as if he wouldn't ever see 50, despite being 62 today.
In hindsight, Sandman now feels it's selfish to live for himself and has found new meaning in life by living for others and being a better man for the people he cares for.
"I'm the one who's supposed to be worried about them, not them worried about me; that's the kind of transition I'm trying to make in my life," he added. Looking back at his struggles with alcoholism and drugs, Sandman admitted that his struggles only hit around 1996, when he'd drink 15 beers before a show, especially in ECW, where he was drunk every time he got into the ring.
"Nobody had a problem with it, though," he proclaimed. "Van Dam never wanted to work me straight, he said I was way stiffer when I worked straight."
Sandman admitted to competing in ECW while high on drugs
ECW was known for its extreme characters, but like in the case of Sandman, many other stars on the roster struggled with their own demons in their private lives. Raven's portrayal of a Grunge Rock-inspired cult leader got him over with fans, but like Sandman, he struggled with addictions, and naturally, the two ended up partying together.
"I meet Raven at a hotel in Cleveland, and I go in there, and he opens up a pill bottle, and he pours all these brightly colored pills out of his hand," Sandman recalled, clarifying that he was offered ecstasy for the first time by Raven. "Raven and drugs – I guess there's a common denominator there – so me and new drugs." Sandman then claimed that he took the wrong amount of drugs from Raven and was so high he had to be looked after by an acquaintance of Raven's who gave him acid the next day.
"The next day, apparently, freaking I hit New Jack with some acid, I think Tracy Smothers might have got a little bit, and somebody else," he further recalled, warning people not to mess with acid or mushrooms as it isn't for just anyone. Sandman then recalled stepping into his match, claiming that he can't remember anything but the end of the match.
"Paulie had no problem with it," he noted.
Sandman then added that Paul Heyman was so okay with his drug use, recalling another day when he was high on ecstasy.
"[Heyman] goes: 'Go find New Jack and get some f**king cocaine in yourself right now.' That was exactly what Paul Heyman said," he claimed.
Sandman retired earlier this year during WrestleMania Weekend.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.