Former WWE Star, ECW Legend The Sandman Facing Unusual Opponent In Final Match
After 37 years and more crushed beer cans and cigarettes than one can count, The Sandman will finally hang up his boots and call it a career this April, when he wrestles his final match at Joey Janela's Spring Break. And when he does make his way to the ring to "Enter Sandman" one last time, he will do so to take on an opponent that no one would've ever guessed would be the Young Bucks to Sandman's Sting.
Taking to X on Monday evening, the aforementioned Janela released a trailer for Sandman's final match, announcing that his opponent would be none other than The Invisible Man.
One of GCW's longest running gimmicks, The Invisible Man gained notoriety for his feud with Invisible Stan back in 2019, which culminated in a match between the two, refereed by AEW official Bryce Remsburg, at Joey Janela's Spring Break 3. The Invisible Man emerged victorious in the match, and despite reportedly "dying" some time later in the year, he has continued to resurface periodically since then, wrestling matches in GCW in 2020, 2022, and 2025.
With the match, Sandman will become the second straight ECW legend to wrestle his retirement match at Joey Janela's Spring Break following the late Sabu, who defeated Janela in a No Ropes Barbed Wire match last year. This will also serve as the first time Sandman has been unable to see his opponent in a match/wrestling setting, a somewhat fitting end given one of the more famous angles of Sandman's career was pretending to be blinded by Tommy Dreamer during an I Quit match in late 1994, only for Sandman to later reveal the whole thing was a ruse.
Opinion: Invisible Man is an inspired choice for Sandman's last opponent
Let's be honest here; a Sandman retirement match probably isn't a great idea however you slice it. One, most of us already figured he was retired anyway, making this match unnecessary. Two, all the ideal opponents for Sandman are guys who are retired or guys who shouldn't be wrestling anymore. And three, we're not even a year removed from Sabu dying just three weeks after his own retirement match with Janela, a match that has since come under scrutiny regarding whether Sabu was in the right condition to be wrestling. Add it all together and a Sandman retirement match where he went out there and tried to recreate his 1990s glory days with Janela, Atticus Cogar, or another modern day GCW star seems as much of a good idea as looking at "The Hobbit" and going "you know what we need? To stretch this into three increasingly mediocre films."
A match against The Invisible Man, however? Kind of inspired. Sure, it makes no sense if you think about it for two minutes, and you'll likely be put off if you're someone that likes your wrestling to be old school NWA or King's Road All Japan. But given Sandman's age, limitations, and the fact that everyone wants to avoid the tragedy that befell Sabu last year, this seems the way to go. Now, GCW and Sandman can go for some giggles, still fit in some creative hardcore spots into the proceedings, and overall send the Hardcore Icon off in a fun way. I never thought I'd say this, but out of all the potential options for Sandman's swan song, he and Invisible Man chugging some beers was the right way to go.