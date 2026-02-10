Former WWE Star, ECW Legend The Sandman Facing Unusual Opponent In Final Match

After 37 years and more crushed beer cans and cigarettes than one can count, The Sandman will finally hang up his boots and call it a career this April, when he wrestles his final match at Joey Janela's Spring Break. And when he does make his way to the ring to "Enter Sandman" one last time, he will do so to take on an opponent that no one would've ever guessed would be the Young Bucks to Sandman's Sting.

Taking to X on Monday evening, the aforementioned Janela released a trailer for Sandman's final match, announcing that his opponent would be none other than The Invisible Man.

One of GCW's longest running gimmicks, The Invisible Man gained notoriety for his feud with Invisible Stan back in 2019, which culminated in a match between the two, refereed by AEW official Bryce Remsburg, at Joey Janela's Spring Break 3. The Invisible Man emerged victorious in the match, and despite reportedly "dying" some time later in the year, he has continued to resurface periodically since then, wrestling matches in GCW in 2020, 2022, and 2025.

With the match, Sandman will become the second straight ECW legend to wrestle his retirement match at Joey Janela's Spring Break following the late Sabu, who defeated Janela in a No Ropes Barbed Wire match last year. This will also serve as the first time Sandman has been unable to see his opponent in a match/wrestling setting, a somewhat fitting end given one of the more famous angles of Sandman's career was pretending to be blinded by Tommy Dreamer during an I Quit match in late 1994, only for Sandman to later reveal the whole thing was a ruse.