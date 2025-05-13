Ex-AEW Star Joey Janela Sparks Controversial Conversation On Death Of ECW Legend Sabu

Joey Janela has since taken to social media to clear the air about the interview as well as Sabu's usage of kratom in a lengthy post. "I'm truly devastated over this and this whole deal has really affected me. Kratom is something Sabu took daily for years it helped him get off other substances, Sabu loved his weed & Kratom his body was wrecked doing what he loved for 40 years," Janela wrote on X. Janela noted that the interview was done two days after their match and that the claims he made that the veteran was "knocked out" were simply embellishment. "I loved sabu he was legitimately my idol growing up, & my friend I just wanted to give him & the fans one last great sabu spectacle," he added.

Notably, Janela was responding to another X-user, and apologized to the person for lashing out at them, with their post causing a "snowball effect" of people claiming Janela was responsible for Sabu's death. "Sabu was fine after, the day after signed at wrestlecon and has been doing many appearances since, I don't know what the cause of death all I can say is I wouldn't change a thing & happy he went out on top," Janela wrote.