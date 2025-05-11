Sabu Dead, Former ECW Champion & Hardcore Legend Dies At 60

The wrestling world is saddened to learn of the death of Terrence Brunk, better known to fans as former ECW Champion Sabu.

According to PWInsider, Sabu died at the age of 60. Little is known about the cause or time of death. The news comes just weeks after the hardcore icon wrestled his final match during WrestleMania weekend. His retirement match saw him victorious over GCW star Joey Janela in the main event of the ninth annual Joey Janela's Spring Break.

The nephew of Detroit wrestling legend and hardcore innovator The Sheik, Sabu got his start in the business in 1985, mostly wrestling in territories in the midwestern United States. After a brief stint in the WWE, as well as matches in Japan's FMW, Sabu joined the renegade ECW promotion in the mid-'90s, quickly becoming a central figure in the new, hardcore promotion. The promotion, coupled with Sabu's high-risk style, continues to influence professional wrestling to this day. His feuds with Rob Van Dam and Taz made him the stuff of tape-trading legend, and even led to a few quick matches in WCW, before he returned to ECW for the rest of the company's lifespan.

After ECW's closure, Sabu returned to the independent scene, also making appearances in TNA Wrestling throughout the 2000s. In 2006, WWE revived ECW as a third brand, bringing along ECW originals like Sabu and The Sandman. The run in WWE's ECW even led to Sabu facing WWE Champion John Cena at the 2006 edition of Vengeance. His time in the new ECW was brief, and he left in 2007 to rejoin the independent circuit, where he remained until his retirement match on April 18.

Everyone at Wrestling Inc. sends our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Terry Brunk.