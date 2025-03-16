ECW Legend Sabu Gets Candid About WWECW

In 2005, WWE had the ingenious idea of reviving an old rival (and partner) promotion in "ECW." After all, WWE's infamous Attitude Era took a lot of its inspiration from the edgy television that ECW was producing at the time. However, much like in the movies, the sequel did not live up to its predecessor.

There weren't many fond memories of WWE's reincarnation of "ECW." Adding to this point is one of the most revered performers in "ECW"'s history, Sabu. Speaking with "Monopoly Events," the "ECW" legend notes the disdain he had for the homogenized version of the promotion he helped build.

"I didn't have no favorite memories, it was the worst ever. But, I went into it thinking positive, but after seeing it, there was no positive. Vince [McMahon] and everybody in the office was negative on "ECW." They didn't want it to do good, they just wanted to bury it, and that's frustrating, because it was something that I put my life into, and then they wanted to stomp it out. Then, they couldn't stomp it out, and they were making money on it with the WWE Network. But anyways, it sucked."

While he didn't have many positives to say about the revamped brand, Sabu did mention that working with WWE's top guy at the time, John Cena was enjoyable.

"It was alright, so I take it back, there was some good stuff in there," Sabu said. "Wrestling John Cena was great, he was very generous, he let me lead the match ... John Cena was very gracious, very professional."

Sabu included many gems in this interview, including naming which opponent he dreaded working with in "ECW" circa 2005-2007.

