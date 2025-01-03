ECW Legend Sabu Says He Dreaded Working With This Former WWE Star

ECW legend Sabu has had a career that has spanned four decades, wrestling across multiple continents, and becoming one of the most influential professional wrestlers of the last 30 years. He has faced some of the biggest names of all time, but like most wrestlers, there were some that he hated getting in the ring with.

In a recent interview with the "Donut Shop Chronicles," Sabu revealed the one man he dreaded being pitted against.

"I don't know, I guess The Big Show because he's so big and strong, I would dread wrestling him," he said.

Sabu and The Big Show, now going by his real name of Paul Wight in AEW, shared the ring on multiple occasions thanks to the WWE revival of ECW in 2006. The giant star was drafted to the brand and was immediately made into the monster that everyone else had to overcome, and Sabu was often the closest to achieving it. The two men fought over the ECW Championship in the summer of 2006 and had an Extreme Rules match at that year's SummerSlam pay-per-view which saw Show retain his title. They worked together on TV and house show loops, before having their final meeting on opposite teams at the 2006 Survivor Series.

While Sabu got the most exposure he had gotten in years working on WWE's new show, he has since revealed that he hated WWE's version of ECW as he was promised one thing but given another. Over time, he did not want to come to work and was unhappy with how things were going, and was happy when WWE decided to release him in the spring of 2007.

Please credit "Donut Shop Chronicles" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.