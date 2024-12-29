Sabu Gets Candid About WWE's Handling Of ECW

Sabu was one of the many ECW originals who gave the WWE version of the brand a chance when it was revived in 2006, with the "Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal" legend getting a major push right out of the gate as he faced the likes of Rey Mysterio and John Cena on back-to-back pay-per-views. However, the new version of ECW, or as some fans have dubbed it, WWECW, fell completely flat. During an interview with the "Donut Shop Chronicles," Sabu explained what he felt went wrong with the revival of ECW.

"My intentions on coming to the new ECW was they were going to keep it the way it was build on that. But as I was there, each week it got less and less, you know? Less like the old ECW and more like the new bulls**t, and then I just didn't fit in. I couldn't fit in no more; I couldn't go to work with a smile."

Sabu stuck around in WWE's version of ECW until May 2007 when he was eventually released. He was one of the only ECW originals to land a match on all of WWE's "big four" pay-per-views during his only full year with the company.

Sabu isn't the only one who has bad memories of WWE's version of ECW. Rob Van Dam has gone on record in saying that he thinks Vince McMahon brought it back just to destroy it once and for all. Shane McMahon wanted to run it as an internet exclusive as he knew it wouldn't work on TV, and Paul Heyman hated the project so much that he left wrestling altogether at the end of 2006 due to burnout.

