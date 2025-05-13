ECW Legend Sandman Contrasts AEW Style With Sabu Working, Calling A Match In Ring

ECW star and professional wrestling innovator Sabu died earlier this week at the age of 60, and there's been an outpouring of tributes and memorials to the late performer in the days since. One person who worked closely with Sabu for years in ECW is The Sandman (real name James Fullington), who appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to share some of his memories of getting in the ring with Sabu.

Fullington felt that he and Sabu always had especially good in-ring chemistry, and the two barely had to speak before going out and putting on a match they were both more than satisfied with. The Sandman then cited a certain kind of AEW match as a counter-example of the style he shared with Sabu.

"An AEW match — how many things is an AEW six-man [wrestler] remembering right now? 150 things to go on in the ring in a 20 minute match?" Fullington said. "Sabu, we went out there with like three [or] four ideas of what we wanted to do, you know what I mean? It didn't have to be, 'Tackle, drop down, hip toss.' You know what I'm saying? You just go out there and you flow and you feel it."