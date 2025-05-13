ECW Legend Sandman Contrasts AEW Style With Sabu Working, Calling A Match In Ring
ECW star and professional wrestling innovator Sabu died earlier this week at the age of 60, and there's been an outpouring of tributes and memorials to the late performer in the days since. One person who worked closely with Sabu for years in ECW is The Sandman (real name James Fullington), who appeared on "Busted Open Radio" to share some of his memories of getting in the ring with Sabu.
Fullington felt that he and Sabu always had especially good in-ring chemistry, and the two barely had to speak before going out and putting on a match they were both more than satisfied with. The Sandman then cited a certain kind of AEW match as a counter-example of the style he shared with Sabu.
"An AEW match — how many things is an AEW six-man [wrestler] remembering right now? 150 things to go on in the ring in a 20 minute match?" Fullington said. "Sabu, we went out there with like three [or] four ideas of what we wanted to do, you know what I mean? It didn't have to be, 'Tackle, drop down, hip toss.' You know what I'm saying? You just go out there and you flow and you feel it."
The Sandman Pays Tribute To Sabu
The Sandman credits Sabu for teaching him a lot about the industry and art form, and one of the most important things Sabu taught him was that it's possible for a match to be both great and easy. Though he was massively influential, Sabu's career never quite reached the same heights as many of his peers, such as Mick Foley or Rob Van Dam. Fullington believes there's one primary reason why Sabu never got the recognition he deserved.
"He didn't cut promos," Fullington continued. "Sabu, because the guy knows who he is and he knows who his character is, he knows you're not supposed to go out there and talk like his regular American self."
Fullington concluded his time on the show with a direct message to Sabu, telling him that he loved him and thanking him for their friendship over the years and their time in the ring together.
Sabu and The Sandman wrestled with or against one another at least 70 times, often in ECW. Both men later joined WWE, taking part in an eight-man tag team match together at WrestleMania 23 in 2007.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.