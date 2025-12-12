Former ECW Star Raven Reflects On 'Intolerable' Behavior During WWE Run

Thanks to main event stints in ECW and TNA, and memorable moments in WCW, Ring of Honor and WWE as well, Raven has enjoyed status as a cult hero among wrestling fans for many years. But he's also dealt with plenty of obstacles, and for a good portion of his wrestling career battled drug addiction that was covered, alongside his career, in the recent documentary "Nevermore: The Raven Effect."

Appearing on "Kliq This" to discuss the documentary, Raven didn't hold back talking about his drug issues, admitting he was at his worst during his second ECW run in 1999. Even still, he didn't seek help until a few years later, when his drug usage coincided with his unhappiness over his position in wrestling.

"I started getting help when I was in WWE, because...like, I was miserable," Raven said. "I thought my career was a waste. I didn't think I was successful at all, which is kind of ridiculous. But that's how I felt. And...so I was in my addictionologist's [office], who said...he goes...how did he say it, how did he put it? He goes 'You may not be an addict, but I've never seen anybody abuse drugs worse than you.' So that's pretty good I guess."

As a result of his addiction and his bitterness towards a lack of a push, Raven believes he became borderline impossible for his former WWE co-workers to deal with at the time.

"I became worse to ride with over the years...especially in WWE, and my career was starting to go down when I felt like it should be going up," Raven said. "I became intolerable to be with, I think. Because I was always talking 'What can I do to get me over? How can I get a push, get a break.' And so...I wouldn't have wanted to ride with me in that time frame."

