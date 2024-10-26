'Nevermore: The Raven Effect' Trailer Previews Documentary About ECW Legend

Raven might not have found too much success in WWE, but his runs in both WCW and ECW made him an icon of '90s wrestling to many, especially because of how his persona echoed youth culture at the time. While he has so far only been inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame, a documentary has been made about Raven's life and career, titled "Nevermore: The Raven Effect." A trailer for the documentary was recently released, which initially features NWA President Billy Corgan recounting the types of personalities that are usually drawn to wrestling and how Raven was no different, despite being an artist before a wrestler. The trailer continues, noting how Raven brought the grunge music aesthetic and "teen angst" to the forefront of wrestling, and how his character seemed like a "radical movement" as well.

The trailer also showed that several of Raven's ECW peers were interviewed for the documentary, like The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray, Perry Saturn, and Rob Van Dam, who similarly commented on the ECW locker room and how the promotion and its audience differed from anything else at the time. Additionally, Raven's WCW colleagues Chris Jericho, "Diamond" Dallas Page, and Lodi were also interviewed for the documentary, with wrestlers such as Shane Douglas and Buff Bagwell promised for the final product.

Naturally, Raven himself is also seen talking about his career, and seems to be openly discussing his drug addictions. "Wrestling and doing drugs are my two things that I'm really f**king good at, and doing drugs is not something you want to be f**king good at," Raven says as the trailer nears its end, which hints that it won't be shying away from the darker parts of the veteran's journey.

