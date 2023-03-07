Raven On His Return To MLW, IMPACT Hall Of Fame Induction, His Issues With Modern Hardcore Wrestling, And More - EXCLUSIVE

So you're coming back to MLW. Are you going to be wrestling? Or is it going to be more in a managerial or announce position?

Managerial, onscreen. Upper management. [Laughs] I'm kidding.

Oh yeah, so you're running the show now? [Laughs] But seriously, you're not planning any in-ring work in the near future?

No, not wrestling. I just had my knees replaced last year and they're still finishing healing up. And I got my left shoulder replaced in 2013, but I got to get my right shoulder replaced this year. Plus, I'm old. [Laughs] Don't need to take bumps anymore.

Yeah, I hear you. Is that something you ever envision yourself doing again? Or do you really see yourself as officially retired?

Well, I've still been working. I've been working nonstop the last five, seven years, but I've had a policy that I only do baby face tags. I prefer being a heel, but on the indie show, it's hard. It's not really fair to make the fans cheer or boo you. I mean, I can make them boo me, but they don't want to. They came to cheer me, because I'm a name. Unless I'm wrestling another [big] name, then they're inclined to cheer me. What I'll do is I'll do a baby face tag match where I'll tag with a local guy. And so I'll come in on the show and I'll beat the other guys up so I don't get touched. Then I tag my partner, they beat him up and get the heat. I tag in for the hot tag, so then once again, I'm coming in offensively, I bump the other guys and then we go right to the finish. Because everybody's doing a million false finishes, so I'm doing something different. I just go right to the finish and the comeback like it used to be done 30-to-40 years ago when most matches were won that way. At least on TV they were. And then what I'll do is, instead of DDT-ing the guy, I'll have the local guy DDT him and give him the rub, so I end up taking no bumps.

I consider it working smarter, not harder. I've always been known for being lazy and working smarter, not harder to the point of laziness. But there's no reason for me to bump, you know what I mean? That's a perfectly great match. The fans don't know the difference. They don't know that, "Oh, Raven didn't bump." They don't know that. Now if they [read] this, they'll know, but they're not going to notice it when they're watching the match, unless they're specifically looking to see if I take a bump. And there's no reason to put my body through any more trauma than it's been through now. I'm 58 years old now. But I still intend to wrestle again the way I just explained once my shoulder surgery, once my shoulder's re-attached.

When do you have that surgery planned?

This year sometime.