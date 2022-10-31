Raven Gives Update On His In-Ring Future

Raven has not stepped between the ropes for a match since 2020, but that doesn't mean that he is retired from in-ring competition.

During a recent interview with "K&S WrestleFest" the Impact Wrestling Hall Of Famer said, "I'll go back to it," when asked if he is planning on returning to wrestling. However, when it comes to putting a timescale on his return to wrestling, Raven was unable to do so. It's not likely to be anytime soon, due to a recent surgery.

"I had both my knees replaced this year, so not right now," Raven admitted.

His most recent match saw him team up with Justin Credible for ARW as they competed – and lost, against Jason Dugan and JD Dalton. However, Raven has not been actively competing on a regular basis since 2012, working sporadic matches since that point in time.

Raven's career was recently honored by Impact Wrestling as the company inducted him into their Hall Of Fame during the pre-show of Bound For Glory this year. He did get physical during that segment as well, dropping his inductor Tommy Dreamer on the stage with a DDT after they hugged to end his speech.

If Raven was to make an in-ring comeback it is unknown if he would return to Impact or just work on the independent scene as he had been doing in recent years.

