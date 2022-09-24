Raven To Receive Career Honor From Major Promotion

Impact Wrestling announced during Friday's Victory Road event, that Raven will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory.

Just days after being released from WWE, Raven made his TNA (Impact) debut on January 22, 2003. In his debut, he attacked Jeff Jarrett after Jarrett retained the NWA World Heavyweight Title against BG James, Christopher Daniels, and Don Harris.

Raven had two stints with the company, his first was between 2003 to 2007 and his second was from 2009 to 2010. During his time with TNA, Raven held the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, after he defeated then champion AJ Styles, Abyss, Monty Brown, and Sean Waltman in a King of a Mountain match at Slammiversary 2005. Raven also competed in the first Monster's Ball match in 2004 at Victory Road, along with Monty Brown and Abyss.

Since leaving in 2010, Raven has still made a few sporadic appearances in Impact. One of his most recent appearances happened in July at Against All Odd, where he joined Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary during Moose vs. Sami Callihan in a Raven's Clockwork Orange House of Fun match. The first Clockwork Orange House of Fun match was in March 2003, where Raven defeated one of his longtime rivals, Sandman.

Raven will be joining already-inducted Hall of Fame members Abyss, Ken Shamrock, Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Earl Hebner, Jeff Jarrett, Kurt Angle, and Sting.

Bound For Glory is set for October 7 at the Albany Armory in Albany, New York. It will be available to watch on FITE.