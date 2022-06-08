Raven has been and will be quite busy rehabbing from surgeries over the next year. The ECW original has confirmed to Soundsphere that he has two more surgeries coming up over the next year.

“I got one of my knees replaced so I’ve been rehabbing that and I’m going to get the other knee replaced as soon as I’m done rehabbing the first knee,” Raven explained. “Next year I’m going to get, I already had one shoulder replaced, I’m going to get the other shoulder replaced.”

Raven has competed in organizations throughout his career such as WWE, WCW, ECW, and IMPACT, then known as TNA. Raven won the ECW World title twice for a combined total of 379 days as the renegade promotion’s top star. He also won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship one time while in TNA, defeating AJ Styles in a King of the Mountain match at Slammiversary 2005 which also involved Monty Brown, Abyss, and Sean Waltman. Raven eventually dropped the NWA World Heavyweight Championship to Jeff Jarrett 88 days later.

Raven never found the top-of-the-card success in WCW or WWE that he had in TNA and ECW. However, in WCW he was able to capture the Light Heavyweight, United States, and World Tag Team Championships. Raven won the Hardcore Championship in WWE 27 times, a record for the company that stands to this day if you do not count the 24/7 title as its linear successor. The hardcore Championship had similar rules to the current 24/7 Championship, a title Dana Brooke successfully defended against Becky Lynch on Raw this past “Monday Night Raw,” in that it could be defended anywhere at all times.

The last time Raven wrestled for a major organization was in 2010, which was for TNA. He has remained active on the independent scene but has not wrestled since right before the pandemic hit with his last match taking place in February of 2020.

