The first-ever Queen of the Mountain match has been announced for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view.

During tonight’s episode of IMPACT on AXS TV, Gail Kim announced that Tasha Steelz will be defending the Knockouts Championship against Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo in a Queen of the Mountain match.

Impact is celebrating its 20th anniversary with Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19 from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Tennessee.

Below is the updated Slammiversary line-up and video of Gail Kim’s announcement:

Impact World Title Match

Gauntlet For The Gold winner vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid or Mike Bailey vs. three challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin (c)

Queen of the Mountain for the Impact Knockouts Title

Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Mia Yim, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, and Deonna Purrazzo

.@gailkimITSME just announced that #Slammiversary will feature the FIRST EVER Queen Of The Mountain Match….and @RealTSteelz is not happy about it! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0mepQF8aYY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022

