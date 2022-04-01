GCW For The Culture 3 took place this afternoon at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. The show, which celebrates and recognizes wrestlers of color, was the sixth event of this year’s The Collective hosted by Game Changer Wrestling.

Here are the quick results:

* Tasha Steelz (c) defeated Big Swole to retain the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

* Michael Oku defeated Keita Carlie Bravo, PB Smooth, Keita Murray, Ja Dizz w/ Faye Jackson & Chris Andino in a Scramble Match

* Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards & Shane Taylor) w/ Reverend Ron Hunt defeated The HitMakerz (AJ Francis & Tehuti Miles) w/ Briana Brandy

* Trish Adora (c) defeated MJ Jenkins to retain the Pan Afrikan World Diaspora World Championship

* AJ Gray defeated Darius Lockhart

* Mysterious Q defeated JTG, Zenshi & Bryan Keith

* Hoodfoot defeated Bill Dixon in a Death Match

The replay of the event can be exclusively viewed on FITE TV.

