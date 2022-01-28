Game Changer Wrestling announced that “For The Culture,” “Joey Janela’s Spring Break, and more events are returning for the 2022 edition of The Collective.

The promotion tweeted, “ICYMI @collective2022 Announcement: FOR THE CULTURE returns to The Collective for the 2022 edition at Fair Park in Dallas! GCW presents FOR THE CULTURE Thursday, March 31 – 1159PM Tickets info coming soon Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!”

Last year’s “For The Culture” event included Rich Swann vs. 2 Cold Scorpio, AJ Gray vs. JTG, and Lee Moriarty vs. Lio Rush.

“Joey Janela’s Spring Break” will be a two-night event. The dates are March 31 and April 2.

GCW announced, “ICYMI @collective2022 Announcement: JOEY JANELA’S SPRING BREAK returns to The Collective in 2022 for a special 2-night engagement @ Fair Park in Dallas! JJSB6 – Pt 1 Thurs 3/31 – 8PM JJSB6 Pt 2 – The Greatest Clusterfuck Sat 4/2 – 1201AM Tickets TBA Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!”

Game Changer Wrestling also noted that “Effy’s Big Gay Brunch” will make its return to The Collective as well as the debut of The GCW Wrld Fair.

The GCW Wrld Fair will feature vendors, stage shows, podcasts, exhibits, and more.

The Collective will take place from March 31 to April 2 in Dallas, Texas.

