As seen in the announcement below, soon-to-be free agent Lio Rush has been booked for the next Terminus event in Atlanta, GA on February 24.

The lineup of stars being featured on next month’s show continues to grow, though tickets are unavailable at this time. Along with Rush, AEW’s Santana and free agent Sw3rve The Realest (formerly Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in WWE) have been already signed on for the event.

Rush was making headlines yesterday when he established the exact date of his AEW contract ending — February 14, 2022. On that day, Lio Rush becomes a free agent and will be working independent bookings until further notice.

Obviously, one of the first promotions to contact him was Jonathan Gresham’s new Terminus promotion that held its first show on January 16. If you would like to check out the full live coverage at the show, it’s available at this link.

Rush has also been making appearances in other indie companies like Game Changer Wrestling. Their event, The Wrld On GCW, will be airing tonight and will feature Rush in a “Grab The Brass Ring” ladder match against PCO, Tony Deppen, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, & Alex Colon.

You can see the full announcements below:

WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS pic.twitter.com/EuLvnKBvTv — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 23, 2022

WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/esrAmqQKsg — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 19, 2022

WELCOME • TO • TERMINUS pic.twitter.com/4fZsD08CWB — T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) January 17, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]