Another big match has been announced for GCW’s The Wrld On GCW Kickoff Pre-show on Sunday.
GCW has announced that the Pabst Blue Ribbon Battle Royal will take place on Sunday. There’s no word yet on how many participants will be in the match, or what the winner will receive. The PBR Scramble Match was previously announced for the Kickoff.
On a related note, GCW has announced more names for the pay-per-view, but there’s no word on what their matches will be – Nate Webb, G-Raver, and Juicy Finau. The updated list of announced wrestlers to appear are Webb, G-Raver, Finau, Ruckus, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Psycho Clown, Dustin Thomas, and Steve Scott. It’s possible that these wrestlers appear in the Battle Royal.
GCW’s The Wrld On GCW pay-per-view will be held this Sunday, January 23 from a sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. The Kickoff will begin at 7pm ET, and the main show will start at 8. Below is the updated card:
GCW World Title Match
Homicide vs. Jon Moxley (c)
Open Challenge for the GCW World Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Briscoes (c)
Grab The Brass Ring Ladder Match
PCO vs. Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Alex Colon
Winner can choose any match at any time.
ROH World Title Match
Blake Christian vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)
Jeff Jarrett vs. Effy
Matt Cardona with Chelsea Green vs. Joey Janela
Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch
Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid, ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita, Arez)
Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Scramble Match
Jack Cartwheel vs. Dante Leon vs. Grim Reefer vs. Ninja Mack vs. Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne
Kickoff Pre-show: Pabst Blue Ribbon Battle Royal
Participants TBA
Appearances by Ruckus, Shane Mercer, B-Boy, Psycho Clown, Dustin Thomas, Steve Scott, Nate Webb, G-Raver, Juicy Finau, and others
