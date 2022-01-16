Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live Terminus: All Roads Lead Here Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
Terminus: All Roads Lead Here card
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander for ROH Original World Championship in a Pure Rules Match
Bandido (c) vs. Baron Black for the ROH World Championship
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan – IMPACT Digital Media Championship
Moose vs. Mike Bennett
Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal
Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai
JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest in a Terminal Eliminator match
Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi
Coverage will begin at 6pm EST
