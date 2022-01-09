Last night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view marked a night of multiple firsts for the Knockouts Division. This includes the first-time Knockouts Championship match headlining an Impact pay-per-view, as well as the first-ever Women’s Ultimate X match that kicked off the show.

As noted in our full live coverage of the event, Tasha Steelz defeated Alisha Edwards, Chelsea Green, Jordynne Grace, Lady Frost, & Rosemary by being the final woman in possession of the X as she hit the mat. She has now earned a future championship match whenever she chooses.

According to PWInsider, two women that participated in the match were big proponents of it happening — Jordynne Grace and the winner of the match, Tasha Steelz. They add that until it was officially announced, Steelz & Grace were unaware the Ultimate X match was actually booked.

In a recent interview with PWInsider Elite, Tasha Steelz noted how the two women were pushing for the match to Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore but only found out when D’Amore revealed it was taped for Impact on AXS.

There were no major injuries coming out of the Women’s Ultimate X match last night. You can see full results for the event below:

TRIPLE THREAT FOR THE IMPACT WORLD TITLE

Moose (c) defeated Matt Cardona & W. Morrissey

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Chris Sabin

TEXAS DEATH MATCH FOR THE KNOCKOUTS TITLE

Mickie James (c) defeated Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT X DIVISION TITLE MATCH

Trey Miguel (c) defeated Steve Maclin

If Maclin fails to win, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Miguel is champion.

KNOCKOUTS ULTIMATE X

Tasha Steelz defeated Chelsea Green, Lady Frost, Rosemary, Alisha Edwards, & Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

HARDCORE WAR

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Josh Alexander defeated Jonah

Pre-Show

Jake Something def. Madman Fulton

Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey, Ace Austin & Laredo Kid in a Fatal 4-Way Match

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]