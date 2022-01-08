Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage.
The card:
Pre-Show: Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid in a Fatal 4-Way Match
Pre-Show: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Maclin for the IMPACT X-Division Championship and if Maclin loses he can’t challenge for the championship again whilst Trey Miguel is champion.
Moose (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey in a Three-Way Match for the IMPACT World Championship
Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Deathmatch for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship
Alisha Edwards vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate-X Match with winner earning a shot at the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin for the ROH World Championship
Josh Alexander vs. Jonah
Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) and Violent By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering) in a 10-man Hardcore War
Coverage will begin from 7:30pm EST
