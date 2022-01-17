GCW’s AJ Gray spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on today’s episode The Wrestling Inc. Daily. During the conversation “The Truth” discussed his recent decision to call out AEW’s Eddie Kingston for a match at the upcoming The WRLD on GCW show at the Hammerstein Ballroom, revealing why he did that. Wrestling Inc. has confirmed with GCW that due to Eddie Kingston’s recent injury he will not be at GCW’s big Hammerstein Ballroom show on Sunday.

“Because, I mean, s--t I’m trying to pick the baddest of the bad motherf**king toughest of the tough,” he said. “It was a respect thing until he started talking all this s--t on his interviews.”

AJ Gray also reflected on their history together in the Second Gear Crew faction, which both men have been part of. However, the GCW star admitted that he doesn’t know whether or not Kingston is still part of the group as he walked away.

“Well, for three straight years we were always on the road together,” Gray stated. “Well, not three, I’d say about two straight. We seeing each other at every show, every time we’d go out. That’s why SGC got formed. Even though I wanted to kick some ass that night, but hey, no harm, no foul. I mean, he’s the one that walked away from everything, s--t, I don’t know.”

