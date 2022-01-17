It appears Eddie Kingston will be taking a break from in-ring action due to injury. According to PWInsider, AEW President Tony Khan announced that Kingston was injured this past weekend at AEW’s Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida. Sources say Kingston will miss a few weeks of action.

The news indicates that Eddie Kingston will not be appearing at GCW’s The Wrld On GCW event this Sunday from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. (UPDATE: Wrestling Inc. reached out to GCW and has confirmed that Kingston will not be wrestling at the show). Kingston had previously been called out by GCW star AJ Gray for a potential match on the show. In an interview with Andrew Thompson, Kingston said he would have to check with AEW and also be medically cleared for the event, but would otherwise accept the challenge.

On AEW television, Eddie Kingston has been involved in a program with Chris Jericho and Jericho’s Inner Circle members Ortiz and Santana as the four battle common enemies Daniel Garcia and 2Point0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee). Tension has continued to rise between Kingston and Jericho, and last week’s AEW Dynamite ended with the two face to face in the ring, nearly coming to blows.

It is unknown at this time if Eddie Kingston’s injury will keep him from just wrestling or appearing onscreen altogether. Kingston had previously suffered an injury scare following a match at AEW Full Gear against CM Punk, but was ultimately cleared to continue wrestling. It’s unclear at this time if Kingston’s injury is new or a reaggrevation of the same shoulder injury he was suffering from following AEW Full Gear.

GCW The Wrld On GCW will be available on FITE TV and PPV, making it the first ever GCW show to air over traditional PPV. The show will feature AEW stars Jon Moxley, Joey Janela and Ruby Soho, with Moxley making his first in ring apperance since October as he defends the GCW World Championship against Homicide.

