After a brief medical scare, it appears Eddie Kingston is going to be okay. The AEW star took to Twitter early Monday afternoon to reveal his shoulders were fine and that he would miss no time from work, including AEW and independent wrestling dates.

“Shoulders are fine,” Kingston tweeted. “We’ll be at @newwrestling1 on the 20th and we’ll miss no time at work.”

Following AEW Full Gear, it was announced that Eddie Kingston, alongside fellow AEW star Malakai Black, was being pulled from the Big Event convention in his hometown of New York City in order to have his shoulder checked out in a series of tests. AEW star Bryan Danielson also made note at the post Full Gear media scrum that Kingston’s shoulder appeared to be banged up.

Kingston’s clear bill of a health gives way for the AEW star to continue arguably the hottest run of his career. At Full Gear, Kingston came up short in a highly acclaimed match with CM Punk. Kingston also received praise for his article in the Players Tribune detailing his career, journey to AEW and struggles with mental health.

It is unknown at this time if Kingston will appear at Dynamite. As confirmed in his tweet, he will still appear at Connecticut promotion New Wrestling’s show on November 20, where he’ll take on Brian Anthony and Vito in a handicap match.

You can read Kingston’s tweet below.