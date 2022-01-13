Eddie Kingston was a guest on this week’s Battleground Podcast heading into AEW Dynamite taking place in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Kingston was asked who he thought was his MVP of 2021 for AEW, and he revealed a full list of names who he felt deserved it, but only one man got his admiration.

“I look at Kenny Omega. I don’t like the guy, but god he was the world champion,” Kingston explained. “I look at Hangman Page, you know, going through what he went through having the kid, then coming back and winning the world champion. I look at The Young Bucks, again I don’t like them, but they had a great run as tag team champions. I look at Mox, and this is just a personal thing, I think Mox is MVP of everything. He’s showing people ‘this is me. I had some problems. I’m getting myself fixed.’ I think that’s a huge step not just for him but also for the wrestling community to be open now.

“At the end of the day, I’ve gotta go with Bryan Danielson. You know. Again, I think he’s a little arrogant f***. It doesn’t matter how little he is, he kicks like a mule. Kicks like a mule and hits like a brick house, but I definitely gotta give him MVP.”

When it came to rookie of 2021, Eddie Kingston had much praise for the likes of Hook and the Dark Order, but his overall pick was Dante Martin, who has come into his own as a singles competitor.

In recent weeks, Kingston has been challenged by AJ Gray to face him at GCW’s huge Hammerstein Ballroom event on January 23. The sold-out show is Game Changer Wrestling’s debut at the famous pro-wrestling venue. Eddie says he knows exactly what AJ Gray is up to.

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I know AJ. I know what AJ is trying to do,” said Kingston. “He’s trying to come up in the game and he’s gonna call me out, that’s fine. I know AJ and I like AJ, but that doesn’t mean I’m not gonna beat him up. So if he wants to go, we’ll go. I just gotta check, you know, with how everything’s going down with AEW, and AEW is open to working with anybody, so just gotta make sure. If AJ wants to go, that’s fine. I think AJ forgot where I come from, and I think AJ also forgets nothings changed but zero’s on the check, my man!”

