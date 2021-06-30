AEW star Eddie Kingston recently appeared on WrestleZone’s “2 Dynamite Dudes with Attitude” podcast to discuss the anti-WWE promo that he cut in front of the crowd following Saturday’s AEW Dynamite show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

You can click here for our original report on what Kingston had to say about WWE. Kingston told podcast hosts Dominic and Marcus DeAngelo that he loves the AEW locker room, and expects people in WWE to do the same thing he did, if they’re allowed to.

“Let’s get this question out of the way,” Kingston said. “Let’s all calm down. You think I’m going to go bury the locker room that I work for? No, plus I love our locker room. I love AEW. What do you want from me? They’re paying me! They’re putting me on national television after – it’ll be 20 years in October. Of course I’m gonna rah-rah AEW. Relax. Relax.

“I expect people from the other joint if they’re allowed to mention our names, they’ll probably do the same thing cause you know what I mean? They want their home team to win. It’s just like the NFL or Major League Baseball, man. You wanna go with your home team, AEW’s my team. That’s my squad.”

Kingston also talked competition and how it’s good for the business. Regarding the post-Dynamite comments, Kingston said some people got “butthurt” while some didn’t, but everyone needs to relax.

“Man, competition’s good. Watch pro wrestling. I don’t care,” he said. “I grew up during days in the ’90s where you had guys in ECW calling out everybody. You had WCW doing everything they could to beat World Wrestling Federation at the time. They did too! It’s good! Competition’s good y’all! Because then everybody watches pro wrestling. When everybody watches it, for those who are into it for this, this happens [indicates making money].

“I’m into it because I love it, I never want to do anything else, but anyway I digress cause I could keep talking, but for what happened, for the after-show, let everyone go home happy, people got butthurt and some didn’t, everyone relax. Let’s love it. Let’s love this. Let’s relax.”

