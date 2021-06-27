AEW World Champion Kenny Omega retained his title against Jungle Boy in tonight’s Dynamite main event. After the match, Omega looked to clock Jungle Boy with the title, but was chased off by Christian Cage. Matt Hardy and Private Party ran out and nearly got the best of Christian, but Hardy’s Twist of Fate was reversed into a Cage’s kill switch finisher. As Cage turned around, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks double superkicked him down.

Omega and his buddies all celebrated as Dynamite went off the air, but were then chased off by Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero Miedo (who had chairs with them). Kingston and Penta are set to meet Matt and Nick Jackson in a non-title match next week, if Penta and Kingston win, then they get a crack at the tag titles.

Once the dust settled, Kingston got on the mic to thank the live crowd and ended up throwing a few shots towards WWE, or “the competition.”

“That’s what I’m talking about,” Kingston said as the crowd cheered for the wrestlers in the ring. “Because the competition sometimes doesn’t want to hear there fans. Oh, I guess I’m burning another bridge — surprise. Ladies and gentlemen, AEW cares about their fans. Because we are not here just to get ourselves a paycheck. We’re here every week — with you people, without you people — and we come out here and we bust our asses. We love professional wrestling!

“You saw a match between Kenny Omega and my dude, Jungle Boy, that you will not see on the other channel. You will not see legends who are respected on the other channel. You will not see people like me and my best friend (Penta) on the other channel. And you will not see the heart that everybody in that locker room has on the other channel. Ladies and gentlemen, I’m was supposed to send you home happy, but I’m speaking from my heart. The bottom line is this: We are AEW. We will see you Wednesday, and we want to hear you!”

AEW Dynamite returns to its regular Wednesday time slot next week.