– Outside Daily’s Place, Alex Marvez talks with Sammy Guevara about his match against MJF on next week’s show. Hiding around the corner, Shawn Spears cracks Guevara with a chair. “Told you, I’d get ya!” Spears laughs. He tells Sammy that was courtesy of MJF and heads off.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Hangman Page

Taz on commentary for the opening match. Hobs with a big shoulder tackle that flattens Page. Hobbs then lifts and jams Page into the corner, following up with a bunch of shoulder thrusts to the midsection. Hobbs with a missed punch and takes a punch of shots in the corner. Page sent to the apron and looks for the buckshot lariat, but Hobbs bails out to the floor. Page follows him and gets beat up as he punishes Page’s arm up against the barricade.

Back in the ring, Hobbs with a big suplex, looks for a vader bomb, but Page gets his boots up. Page then gets sent into the ring post and it looks like the back of his head clipped it as he is bleeding from the head now. Hobbs yanks Page’s shoulder into the ring post a couple times until Page blocks it and pulls Hobbs into it. Hobbs then gets shoved into the ring post again. Back in the ring, Page with a couple boots to the face. Page knocks Hobbs to the floor and then hits a splash on Hobbs. In the ring, Page hits a moonsault on his opponent, cover, two. Hobbs drops Page with a big lariat, looks for a second rope headbutt, but the pool is empty.

Page lands a big lariat, pin, two-count. From the back comes Hook and Ricky Starks. Hobbs asks for the FTW Title. Brian Cage comes out and takes the title away, he also goes after Starks, but Starks runs off. Hobbs with a big spinebuster, cover, two. Page with a rolling elbow, and then eats one. Page misses a running splash and then takes a deadlift german suplex. Page lands deadeye, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Hangman Page via Pinfall