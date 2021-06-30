WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has come down hard on AEW star Eddie Kingston for taking several shots at WWE last Saturday night after AEW Dynamite went off the air.

Addressing the crowd at Daily’s Place, Kingston said that unlike the competition, AEW loves professional wrestling, listens to its fanbase and respects its legends.

Ray prefaced his criticism by praising Kingston’s promo skills.

“I love Eddie Kingston to death,” Ray said on Tuesday’s episode of Busted Open Radio. “If we were having promo wars and I was the captain of the team, and somebody says, ‘you get to pick one person to do the promo for you,’ I’d most likely pick Eddie – because of his believability, tone, inflection and everything about him.

“But in this case, Eddie needs to shut the f–k up and stay in his lane. And his lane is [of] an AEW guy speaking about AEW, and flying the flag for AEW. Then, I’m completely onboard. Tell me how great AEW is, fly the flag for your company, show me that you wear your heart on your sleeve.”

Ray said that unlike former WWE Superstars such as Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho, Kingston had no reason to take shots at a company he never worked for.

“You were indie guy for the majority of his career until this company [AEW] took a chance on you. You’ve learned to love it and everything about it. Don’t take the easy way out and knock the WWE.

“If Cody wants to destroy a throne, I get it. If Jericho wants to say FU, I get it. But, Eddie? Why? There’s no reason for him to say [such stuff].”

Ray also pointed to the fans at Daily’s Place not giving Kingston the desired reaction.

“If you go back and listen to the fans, they really didn’t pop that hard when he took a jab at WWE,” Ray said. “You didn’t get the reaction you were looking for. People were most likely thinking, ‘alright, Eddie, stay away from that… there’s no reason to go there.'”