This afternoon Game Changer Wrestling announced that The Briscoes have issued an Open Challenge for the GCW Tag Team Titles next Sunday at “The Wrld On GCW.”

Jay and Mark Briscoe have been the GCW Tag Team Champions since October 2021. They won the titles after they defeated Mance Warner and Matthew Justice at GCW: War Ready.

The Briscoes are also the ROH Tag Team Champions. They won the titles after they defeated Mike Bennett and Matt Taven at Final Battle in December 2021.

“The Wrld On GCW” is on January 23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Below is an updated line-up for the event:

GCW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide

Matt Cardona (w/Chelsea Green) vs. Joey Janela

Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch

ROH World Championship Match

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian

Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid & ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita & Arez)

GCW Tag Team Championship Match

Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe (c) vs. TBA

*HAMMERSTEIN UPDATE* The Briscoes have issued an OPEN CHALLENGE for the GCW World Tag Team Titles next Sunday at #TheWrldOnGCW! Plus:

Mox vs 187

Janela vs Cardona

Allie vs Ruby

Gresham vs Blake

Team Bandido vs Team Gringo Watch LIVE on PPV or @FiteTV:https://t.co/DT2a5ab7r0 pic.twitter.com/OMEcG56KJT — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 16, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]