This afternoon Game Changer Wrestling announced that The Briscoes have issued an Open Challenge for the GCW Tag Team Titles next Sunday at “The Wrld On GCW.”
Jay and Mark Briscoe have been the GCW Tag Team Champions since October 2021. They won the titles after they defeated Mance Warner and Matthew Justice at GCW: War Ready.
The Briscoes are also the ROH Tag Team Champions. They won the titles after they defeated Mike Bennett and Matt Taven at Final Battle in December 2021.
“The Wrld On GCW” is on January 23 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
Below is an updated line-up for the event:
GCW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Homicide
Matt Cardona (w/Chelsea Green) vs. Joey Janela
Ruby Soho vs. Allie Katch
ROH World Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Blake Christian
Team Bandido (Bandido, Laredo Kid & ASF) vs. Team Gringo (Gringo Loco, Demonic Flamita & Arez)
GCW Tag Team Championship Match
Jay Briscoe & Mark Briscoe (c) vs. TBA
