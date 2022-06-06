Heat between wrestlers, which is an insider’s way of saying two wrestlers don’t like each other, has been around since the inception of the business. While on the Broken Skull Sessions, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett put rumors to bed rumors that he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin have any heat with each other.

“People wanted to latch on and different stories came out,” Jarrett explained. “I can’t tell you how many interviews I’ve done and said, ‘Man, Stone Cold hates your stinking guts. Why?'”

Austin originally worked for Jarrett’s father, who was a wrestling promoter in the Memphis area. Jarrett discussed what his father’s opinion of Stone Cold was when he first saw him.

“The first time I laid eyes on you, my dad said, ‘Hey, I want you to see this kid’,” Jarrett said. “My dad’s like, he loved you and he goes, ‘What did you think?’ And I go, ‘Dad, he ain’t a kid.'”

Jarrett had two different runs in WWE, one that went from 1992 until 1996, and one that went from 1997 until 1999. Over his time in WWE, he won the World Tag Team Championship once, alongside Owen Hart, and the Intercontinental Champion six times. Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 by ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James.

Jarrett is also known for his work in TNA, an organization he helped birth in an attempt to be an alternative product to WWE. He remained with the company from its inception in 2002 until 2011 when he departed due to differences with other executives backstage. Jarrett made a return in 2015 to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

Austin wrestled in WWE from 1995 until his retirement in 2003, he recently came out of at WrestleMania 38 when he fought and beat Kevin Owens in the main event. During his time in WWE, Austin had what some would call the most iconic WWE feud of all time with his boss, Mr. McMahon. The Texas Rattlesnake won the WWE Championship six times, the World Tag Team Championship four times, and the Intercontinental Championship twice. Austin went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 and was inducted by Vince McMahon

Jarrett wrestled his first match since April of 2019 back in January where he defeated Effy at GCW The Wrld On GCW.

