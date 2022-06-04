Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will defend his title on next week’s ” WWE SmackDown” against Gunther.

Ricochet and Gunther hyped up their match in backstage promo segments on Friday’s show. The two men have been in a rivalry for a few weeks; Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser defeated Ricochet and Drew Gulak in a tag team bout on the May 27 “SmackDown,” following which the IC Title match was made official this week.

WWE also confirmed reports of Lacey Evans switching from the “Raw” to the “SmackDown” roster, announcing her return to in-ring action for next week’s show. Her opponent has not been named. Evans has not wrestled since the February 15, 2021 episode of Raw, where she and Peyton Royce lost to Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match.

Also announced for next week’s “SmackDown,” Max Dupri [FKA LA Knight] will reveal the first client of his Maximum Male Models stable. While there is no word on which Superstar would be unveiled as his first client, it’s worth pointing out that Durpi has been managing Mansoor and Mace in dark matches over the past few weeks.

The announced lineup for next week’s show can be seen below.

* Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) vs. Gunther

* Lacey Evans returns to in-ring action

* Max Dupri reveals his first Maximum Male Models client

The first client of Maximum Male Models will be unveiled next week on #SmackDown! Who do you think it will be? pic.twitter.com/Q662UkA9P4 — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts