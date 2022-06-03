Lacey Evans has been back on WWE TV for a little over a month and has already switched brands on three separate occasions.

According to PWInsider, Evans is being moved back to the SmackDown roster following her brief stint on the Red Brand. The report didn’t provide any explanation as to why the Sassy Southern Belle is returning to Friday nights.

As reported earlier, Evans’ advertised in-ring return didn’t take place earlier this week on Raw. Although WWE didn’t explain the change of plans, Evans herself confirmed she was “still recovering” after serving as the Grand Marshall at Sunday’s NASCAR race. A subsequent report confirmed that Evans missed Raw since WWE sent her instead to the Coca-Cola 600 race.

Starting in early April, WWE began running a series of vignettes to build up Evans’ return to WWE TV. The series ended last month on SmackDown and Evans, with a new theme song, was introduced to the live crowd and received a loud babyface pop. Despite all her vignettes airing on SmackDown, Evans was abruptly moved to the Raw roster internally, with a report suggesting that she would be working as a heel. The reported switch from babyface to heel left a lot of fans confused, seeing as the vignettes focused on Evans’ trials and tribulations as a child, and celebrated her career as a former United States Marine.

Evans was expected to make her triumphant in-ring return on the special Memorial Day episode of Raw earlier this week, but it now appears she could debut on Friday’s SmackDown. WWE has yet to confirm Evans’ reported switch from Raw to SmackDown.

Evans has not wrestled since the February 15, 2021 episode of Raw, where she and Peyton Royce lost to Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a tag team bout. That match happened in the lead-up to Evans’ rumored bout against Flair at WrestleMania 37, which was scrapped after Evans announced her pregnancy. Evans gave birth last October to her second daughter.

