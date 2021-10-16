Lacey Evans has announced the birth of her second daughter.

Evans took to Instagram this morning and announced that her daughter was born at 4:20am, at 7 pounds and 8 ounces.

Evans noted how she had the birth at home due to COVID-19 restrictions. She made the decision after learning that her family would not be able to fully be a part of the arrival due to hospital rules. Her post includes photos of the birth.

“I found out shortly after getting pregnant that due to covid my family wouldn’t get to fully be apart of welcoming our second child into the world. My daughter wouldn’t be allowed in the hospital at all and my husband would have many restrictions. I couldn’t imagine my Lil lady missing it. I couldn’t imagine the limitations and the birthing experience we would be left with……so home it was. Born 4:20am in my recliner. 7lbs 8oz. With my Lil lady and husband by my side the entire time. I got to see her reaction. I got to watch his smile. It was one of the hardest yet most rewarding things I’ve ever done and She is perfect. I’m going to take a nap now [peace emoji] [hourglass emoji] [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] #GodIsSoGood #SLE #BabyEstrella2 #LimitlessLady #WeCanDoIt #FamilyFirst,” she wrote.

Evans has been away from the WWE storylines since revealing her pregnancy back in February. At the time she was feuding with current RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, in a storyline that also included WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

There is no word on when Evans will be back to work with WWE, but we will keep you updated. You can see her full Instagram post below: