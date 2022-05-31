In a surprising turn of events, Lacey Evans’ advertised return to in-ring action didn’t take place on Monday’s WWE Raw.

During last week’s episode, WWE announced that Evans would compete in a match for the first time since her return from maternity leave. Recently, WWE ran a series of five vignettes to build up Evans’ return to WWE TV. The series ended earlier this month on SmackDown and Evans, with a new theme song, was then introduced to the live crowd to a big babyface pop. Despite her appearance on the Blue Brand, Evans was later moved to the Raw roster internally, and a report suggested she would be working as a heel.

There was no mention by the Raw announcers as to why Evans didn’t compete this week. All indications were that WWE wanted the former United States Marine to make her big return on the special Memorial Day episode. It now appears her comeback will be saved for a later date.

For what it’s worth, Evans was tweeting before the live telecast of Raw, stating through one post that her “GRAND MARSHAL duties got me laid up.” She also shared a photo of herself resting with ice packs on her arms.

Evans was the Grand Marshal for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Lacey Evans has not wrestled since the February 15, 2021 Raw, where she and Peyton Royce took a loss to Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

