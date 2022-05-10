Lacey Evans is reportedly a WWE RAW Superstar as of this week.

WWE recently ran a series of five vignettes to build to Evans’ return to the SmackDown brand, with an emotional Evans recalling her childhood and her journey to where she’s at today. The series ended this past Friday night on SmackDown and Evans, with a new theme song, was then introduced to the live crowd for a big babyface pop.

In an update, this week’s RAW featured a condensed version of the five Evans vignettes and now PWInsider reports that Evans has been moved to the RAW brand internally.

It was also noted that Evans will be working as a heel on the RAW brand. This is very interesting because of her recent vignettes, which have received a strong babyface reaction from fans.

Evans is still listed as a SmackDown Superstar on the WWE website as of this writing, but that should change soon.

One fan tweeted last night and commented that some of today’s pro wrestling fans might not be able to connect with Evans and her storyline, but it is inspiring. Evans responded and said this storyline is for those who need it.

“Some will love it. Some will hate it. It’s for the ones who need it! [brain emoji] [folded hands emoji] [fist emoji] [heart emoji],” she wrote.

There’s no word yet on what’s next for Evans, but she should be returning to in-ring action soon. She has not wrestled since the February 15, 2021 RAW, where she and Peyton Royce took a loss to Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned for more on Evans and her switch to RAW. You can see her tweet below, along with the recent vignettes:

Some will love it. Some will hate it. It's for the ones who need it!🧠🙏👊❤️ https://t.co/rhPZg0n5Ay — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) May 10, 2022

