As noted, LA Knight appeared during a WWE SmackDown dark segment last Friday to introduce the world to his “Knight Model Management” gimmick going forward.

His first client was Mace from the former RETRIBUTION stable, but to better fit his role as a new model, he seemed to change his name to “Face”.

Another segment with Knight Model Management, led by their ‘scouter’ LA Knight, also happened during a dark segment this week. This time, another WWE star was added to the mix in Mansoor. He accompanied LA Knight as he entered the arena, walked down to the ring, and introduced Mace/Face to the audience.

Mansoor has only wrestled twice this year on WWE shows, including the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 WrestleMania SmackDown, and a tag team fatal-four-way on a SmackDown in January.

Knight has worked just a few main roster matches before appearing on the main roster last week. He took a loss to Odyssey Jones at the WrestleMania 38 Ticket Party last year, defeated Roderick Strong in a dark match before the January 21 SmackDown, and then defeated Cedric Alexander on the January 27 edition of WWE Main Event.

You can see a fan-made video of the dark segment below:

