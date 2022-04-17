As we noted earlier this weekend, NXT’s LA Knight appeared before WWE SmackDown in what appears to be a managerial role. He announced that he will now be the leader of ‘Knight Model Management’ and introduced his first acquisition, former RETRIBUTION member, MACE.

There is now a video, seen below, that shows the segment happening in real-time.

“From my successes in front of this camera, in this ring, I’ve been a very good boy,” LA Knight says. “I saved up all my money and I started ‘Knight Model Management’. Now, this premiere talent agency is officially scouting! But as I look around [Worcester], I can tell you right now, not none of you incels can possibly qualify. So, why don’t I introduce you to the first acquisition of Knight Model Management.”

That is when Mace, wearing a suit and with his hair bundled up, entered the arena and made his way down to the ring. But as LA Knight continued on with his promo, he hinted at a possible name change for the member of his modeling agency. Instead of Mace, he made it seem like ‘Face’ will be the Superstar’s name going forward.

“Look down that aisle, at Knight Model Management, we see beyond what the world can see. You see a man that is 6’8, 270 lbs. You see Mace, meta, I see Face — look at this face. Men lead lives on silent desperation, searching to take their lives, their careers to the next level. This man is the next level. The one you’ve been searching for is Face!”

Knight has worked just a few main roster matches before Friday. He took a loss to Odyssey Jones at the WrestleMania 38 Ticket Party last year, defeated Roderick Strong in a dark match before the January 21 SmackDown, and then defeated Cedric Alexander on the January 27 edition of WWE Main Event.

MACE had been teaming with T-BAR on the RAW brand, but he was sent to SmackDown in the WWE Draft last October. Since then he has worked just one match and that was the Thanksgiving Battle Royale on November 26. Knight has not been seen in NXT 2.0 since losing to Gunther at the recent NXT Stand & Deliver event during WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

EXCLUSIVE🚨 LA Knight's promo before SmackDown with Mace! This looks promising man. SmackDown is gonna get GREAT when this guy shows up. Can't wait. pic.twitter.com/DN09cMcj2d — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) April 17, 2022

