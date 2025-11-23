Raven's WWE Career Was Lousy — He Deserved Better

On November 18, 2025, "Nevermore: The Raven Effect" was released on Amazon Prime. It's a documentary that follows the life and career of Scott Levy, better known by many wrestling fans as Raven, who has since gone down as one of the most influential characters of his generation. Raven came along at a time when wrestling was in need of a transition, a change, something radically different to the vastly popular (if not a little kid-friendly) era of the late 1980s and early 1990s. He was a dirty, grungy character who took the sadness and trauma of his own childhood and inflicted all of that pain on whoever he was around, whether they were a friend or an opponent.

After an iconic run in ECW and a serviceable run in WCW, Raven eventually brought the character to WWE in 2000, and a lot of people were excited to see what he could do in a company that at the time was firing on all cylinders. However, Raven's WWE run did not reach the heights that he had elsewhere. Instead of bringing the best out of his character, WWE slotted Raven into the company's Hardcore division to lean in to his past with ECW. While he would win the WWE Hardcore Championship a total of 27 times (which is a rough total as Raven claims its much more), primarily due to the 24/7 rule that was attached to it, Raven didn't achieve anywhere near the success he had in ECW, or even in WCW for that matter.

With Raven's life currently on full display thanks to his new documentary, which covers everything from his wrestling career to his battles with physical and mental illness that are still ongoing, there isn't a better time than now to take a look at what went wrong with the Raven character in WWE, and explain why he deserved more from that run.