Former ECW Star Raven Details Effects Of Parkinson's Diagnosis

Former ECW and WWE star Raven has addressed his current battle with Parkinson's and the difficulties he is facing with the disease.

Raven, like another former ECW star, Dean Malenko, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which he talked about during his recent appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

"Other than the stupid tremor I got from the Parkinson's — [I've] got early onset Parkinson's. So if you see me tremoring, that's why," he said. "I'm lucky. It hasn't affected me too bad. It's just, when I get anxious, the tremor gets worse, or when I'm really tired and I have a sleep disorder, so it, you know ... But I paid to — you know, you got to pay the piper sometimes. You know, you gotta, for all the drugs and alcohol and chair shots I took to the head, you know. You got to pay for the damage at some point."

Raven, when looking back on his life, said that he has many regrets for his actions from the past, but said that he is happy about who he is as a person. While discussing his current health condition, the veteran star said that he only has difficulties with exhaustion due to the sleep disorder that he has been dealing with.

"The only real struggle is the exhaustion from the sleep disorder," he added. "I've had eight sleep studies, and basically it's part narcolepsy, part apnea, part narcolepsy, part a little bit of everything. I wear a mask, but what happens is I wake up like 10 to 15 times a night. So then when I wake up for good for the day, I'm just as exhausted as when I went to bed."

Despite his health struggles, Raven is happy and optimistic about his life, stating that his current condition is better than having other illnesses, like cancer.