Where Are The Stars Of Raven's Nest Today?
Many wrestlers over the years have had factions and stables built around them. In the past there has been groups like the New World Order and D-Generation X, both of which were used to elevate stars like Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels to even greater heights during the peak of the Monday Night Wars. Triple H had his own faction in the form of Evolution, used to represent the past, present, and future of the business while keeping him on top during the "Ruthless Aggression" era of WWE. In the modern era, all three members of The Shield have ended up with their own groups in some form, with Roman Reigns being "The Tribal Chief" of The Bloodline, Jon Moxley has his Death Riders in AEW, and until very recently Seth Rollins was the visionary of The Vision.
With all that said, there's arguably no wrestler in the history of the industry who fit the mold of being a leader than Raven. When he left his Johnny Polo character in WWE, not many people expected Scott Levy to create a character that would end up being so important that it would influence many of the faction leaders we've already mentioned in some shape or form. Raven was a nihilistic, sociopathic loner who didn't have friends, he had followers, and those followers were collectively known as Raven's Nest during his first run in ECW between 1995 and 1997.
Raven's Nest did all of Raven's bidding in ECW, and most of that bidding came at the expense of Tommy Dreamer who was Raven's arch nemesis in ECW. However, everyone who came into contact with Raven's Nest was effected in ways they might not have fully understood in the moment, but there was always a lingering feeling that followed them around where no matter what they did, it would always lead them back to Raven in some way.
Now that his documentary, "Nevermore: The Raven Effect," is completed and screening in select theaters, we thought it would be a good time to take a look back at one of the most important aspects of his career; his nest. The loyal band of followers who obeyed Raven to an almost cultish extent to see where they are 30 years after the group was initially formed. For context, we are only focusing on Raven's Nest from ECW, not Raven's Flock from his time in WCW, or any of his other factions he would go on to lead in places like TNA and MLW, such as The Gathering, Serotonin, or The Calling.
Stevie Richards (and The Blue World Order)
The original member of Raven's Nest, Stevie Richards was man is most closely associated with Raven in ECW, even before Raven debuted for the company. In late 1994, Richards didn't know who he was and was going by many different names. Stevie Flamingo, Stevie Polo, Stevie The Body, all references to characters that Raven had played in both WCW and WWE just a few years before, and promised that he was going to bring someone to ECW who was the real Scott Levy. Of course, that man turned out to be Raven, and up until Raven left ECW in 1997, he and Richards were linked.
Richards was essentially Raven's main whipping boy in The Nest. If Raven asked Richards to jump, Richards would ask "how high?" It was an abusive relationship at its core as Richards was routinely manipulated by Raven but he never really had a problem with it. During his first full year under Raven's wing, Richards would capture the ECW Tag Team Championships on two occasions with his master as his partner, and by the end of the year, Richards had a lacky of his own in the form of The Blue Meanie. Throughout 1996, Richards and Meanie would form a strong bond that in turn led to tensions between Raven and Richards that would ultimately boil over by the end of the year, and given the success Richards, Meanie, and another Nest member by the name of Super Nova had by parodying various wrestlers and pop culture celebrities, the trio formed their own group; the Blue World Order.
Despite their immense popularity at the time, the bWo didn't last long in ECW. Richards, Meanie, and Nova were all still associated with Raven's Nest, but as time went on, the relationship between the two parties became strained and by the summer of 1997, Richards had actually retired from wrestling due to an injury, Meanie and Nova stuck together as a tag team, and Raven left for WCW.
These days, Richards and the rest of the bWo have all gone in very different directions. Nova was still wrestling sporadically up until 2022, but had already established himself as a licenced mortgage broker, a career he began in 2007 after also initially retiring from the business. Meanie still pops up on the independent scene to this day, with his most recent match coming for Create A Pro Wrestling in New York back in July 2025, and even made a special appearance at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor event in September 2025, accompanying Athena to the ring for her ROH Women's World Championship match against Mina Shirakawa.
As for Richards, he has been retired from wrestling for many years, but is still in the public eye thanks to his YouTube channel, "The Stevie Richards Show," where the former ECW star talks about current events in wrestling, as well as fielding questions from fans about everything that he has done throughout his career.
Beulah McGillicutty
One of the key figures of the Raven/Tommy Dreamer storyline, Beulah McGillicutty is one of the most important women in the history of ECW and she did it by only wrestling a handful of matches in her entire career.
The key to getting under Dreamer's skin was for Raven to play psychological warfare with him. Pull on every emotion he could do throw Dreamer off so that when they eventually met in the ring, Raven already had the upper hand without Dreamer even knowing it. The story of Raven and Dreamer both going to the same summer camp together was played up even more when Beulah was brought to ECW.
Beulah was supposedly a girl from the same summer camp that Dreamer and Raven went to who was on the larger side of the scale in her teenage years. She had a crush on Dreamer, who was the high school jock that got along with everybody, but because Beulah was fat, Dreamer ignored her and she ended up in the arms of Raven, the loner of the school. As time went on, Beulah would transform herself from an overweight teenager into a modern day goddess who had become a Penthouse model, and after being contacted by Stevie Richards, she arrived in ECW to do one thing; make Dreamer's life a living hell.
Throughout the second half of 1995, Beulah and Raven were on-screen couple, but that relationship was toxic to say the least, and Beulah seemed to grow closer and closer to Stevie. However, that wasn't the case as it was revealed in January 1996 that Beulah was pregnant, which led to Raven viciously attacking Stevie as Raven knew the baby wasn't his and Stevie had become good friends with Beulah, but the baby wasn't Stevie's, it was Dreamer's. From there, Beulah turned face and aligned herself with Dreamer, with Dreamer even staying with Beulah after it was revealed that she was cheating on him with Kimona Wanalaya in the first-ever lesbian angle in American wrestling.
Beulah would remain by Dreamer's side for the remainder of her time in ECW, even getting the chance to wrestle in one of the bloodiest matches in ECW history against Bill Alfonso in 1997, but she would grow tired of wrestling by 1998 and was written out of the company by having her neck broken in kayfabe by The Dudley Boyz.
After she left wrestling, Beulah would go back to college and started a family with who else but Tommy Dreamer who she married for real in 2002. Beulah would make sporadic appearances in wrestling, including at the ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view in 2006 to team with her husband and the late Terry Funk to take on Edge, Lita, and Mick Foley. Foley even had a hand in Beulah's other passion of writing as he put her in contact with publishers to help her release a children's book titled "Gertrude The Great" in 2012, and has released more children's books since.
The Fullington Family
In the midst of his feud with Tommy Dreamer, Raven ended up having one of the most emotionally charged and controversial feuds in wrestling history when he crossed paths with The Sandman in 1996. While they did feud over the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, that was secondary to what The Sandman was really fighting for; to win his family back.
The Sandman was one of the most beloved wrestlers in all of ECW. An everyman who fans identified with for simply just looking like a regular person, coming to the ring through the crowd in sweatpants, smoking a cigarette, and drinking as much beer as he could fit into his pockets. He was the tough guy at the bar who would challenge you to game of pool, lose, and want to beat you death with the pool cue just to feel alive, but in life it's the toughest individuals who can often be the most susceptible to manipulation, and Raven knew that better than everyone.
In the summer of 1996, Raven began to brainwash The Sandman's estranged wife Lori, who had previously appeared in ECW as Peaches when The Sandman originally debuted as a surfer. That didn't really phase The Sandman as much as one would expect initially, but it was when Raven got to Tyler Fullington, The Sandman's eight-year old son, when things really took a turn as the unbreakable persona of The Sandman was shattered in an instant. Raven brainwashed Tyler to the point where he completely disowned his own dad, telling him that he's a drunk and that he worships Raven, and even blamed his dad for his parents getting divorced.
Once he knew that he had Tyler under his control, Raven did everything he wanted to with The Sandman which resulted in several iconic moments. There was Tyler dressing like his dad as a way of showing that he had come to his senses, only for it to be a decoy and Raven brutally attacking The Sandman from behind. Then there was the infamous crucifixion angle that received so much backlash that Raven was forced to apologize immediately after it happened and a potential deal between ECW and Kurt Angle disintegrated on the spot, and the feud ultimately ended with a Barbed Wire match that Raven would win, but The Sandman's family were freed as Raven had no use for them.
The Sandman would go on to be a household name in hardcore wrestling, and still frequently shows his face at various independent events. As for his family, Lori has long been retired from the business and focuses on her personal life, while Tyler had a brief run as a professional wrestler, even wrestling and teaming with dad at independent shows around Philadelphia. Tyler is still close to his dad, and despite the entire Fullington family discussing their personal lives on a 2025 episode of "Dark Side of the Ring," The Sandman and his family are in a great place professionally and personally.
Cactus Jack
An often forgotten member of Raven's Nest but one of the most famous faces in all of wrestling, Mick Foley's run as Cactus Jack in ECW is one of the most noteworthy portions of his career for the simple fact that he was doing some of his best work.
Jack was already a made man by the time he got to ECW in 1994. He was already known for being one of the most brutal wrestlers in the entire business, could take an ungodly amount of punishment, but was simply too unique for his own good when it came to fitting in with the rest of the WCW locker room in the early 1990s. Following a dream match with Sabu, Jack became a full-time member of the ECW roster after leaving WCW, and after having a lot of fun teaming with Mikey Whipwreck and not so much fun wrestling The Sandman, Jack embarked on his most ambitious character shift yet.
In 1995, Jack saw a sign in the crowd that read "Cane Dewey," Dewey Foley of course being Jack's three-year old son, which not only lead to one of the greatest promos of all time, but a gimmick that Jack liked to call the "Anti-Hardcore Mick Foley." Combining this with being involved in the first match where the ECW fans noticeably chanted "you f***** up" at another wrestler, he became indifferent to the fans and the wrestlers who attempted to get over with them. This disillusioned version of Cactus Jack played right into the hands of Raven, who convinced Jack that Tommy Dreamer was the epitome of what the ECW fans wanted, and spent the rest of 1995 attempting to save Dreamer from himself.
Jack would go on to be one of the biggest heels in ECW at the time, more so than Raven at times despite wanting serve Raven's "higher purpose." He would celebrate how good WWE and WCW were, try and convince Dreamer to cut his losses in ECW and join a bigger company to stop himself from dying every night in front of a group of bloodthirsty lunatics, and even wrestled a style that had more rest holds than TV wrestling match during a commercial break. Jack remained loyal to Raven right up until his final night in ECW, which the "Hardcore Legend" revealed is his favorite moment of his career.
These days, Mick Foley is a household name and has long been retired from professional wrestling. He went on to have so much success in WWE that he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and is credited as being one of the greatest hardcore wrestlers of all time. Foley occasionally pops up on WWE programming from time to time, but sticks mainly to the convention and meet-and-greet circuit, and even though he did aim to have one final match for his 60th birthday in June 2025, Foley is still hoping to have a proper farewell deathmatch at some point in the future.
Raven
Finally, the man himself. He brainwashed women and children, attempted to ruin many people's lives, and after having suffered so much in his childhood, he was able to inflict just as much pain on others throughout his career. To put it in the simplest possible terms; there will never be another man in wrestling like Raven.
We've already touched on the major points of Raven's Nest from his time in ECW, with the group officially coming to an end in 1997 when Raven decided to jump ship to WCW, but Scott Levy's career never truly reached the heights that many people thought after he left ECW. Paul Heyman has gone on the record in saying that the Raven character motivated him to become a better writer and that it is probably the greatest character he ever got the chance to book, but also understood why the character never succeeded outside of ECW. Levy and Heyman poured the hearts and souls into making the character the best it could be, to the point where they were really the only ones who understood it enough to book it competently. So when Raven moved to WCW and eventually WWE, he never really stood a chance of succeeding.
After eventually being released by WWE in 2003, Raven would have a career resurgence in TNA Wrestling, where he would once again lead another stable and be a focal point of the main event scene. The Gathering was Raven's attempt to get another band of followers, who this time were a group of fans that would follow Raven to the end of the earth. The group consisted of Julio Dinero, Alexis Laree (better known as Mickie James), and a young CM Punk who Raven had feuded with in Ring of Honor. However, the group would not last long, and Raven would instead become beloved by the fans and achieve his dream of winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in 2005.
Raven would have various stints with TNA over the next few years, but his career would begin to wind down in the 2010s as he wrestled primarily on independent shows, with his most recent matches coming for Major League Wrestling, where he once again led another stable called The Calling. While many people didn't know if he was fully retired from wrestling, Raven did all but confirm that rumor during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani.
While promoting the "Nevermore: The Raven Effect" documentary, Raven revealed for the first time that he has early onset Parkinson's, which has led to him having tremors and aggravating a sleeping disorder that he was already dealing with. However, Raven is at peace with his condition as he believes that he had to pay the price of having a lot alcohol, drugs, and chair shots to the head throughout his career. He's also grateful that the disease hasn't bothered him as much as suffering from cancer would have, and despite his health, he is very optimistic about the future.