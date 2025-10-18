Where Are The Stars Of Raven's Nest Today?

Many wrestlers over the years have had factions and stables built around them. In the past there has been groups like the New World Order and D-Generation X, both of which were used to elevate stars like Hulk Hogan and Shawn Michaels to even greater heights during the peak of the Monday Night Wars. Triple H had his own faction in the form of Evolution, used to represent the past, present, and future of the business while keeping him on top during the "Ruthless Aggression" era of WWE. In the modern era, all three members of The Shield have ended up with their own groups in some form, with Roman Reigns being "The Tribal Chief" of The Bloodline, Jon Moxley has his Death Riders in AEW, and until very recently Seth Rollins was the visionary of The Vision.

With all that said, there's arguably no wrestler in the history of the industry who fit the mold of being a leader than Raven. When he left his Johnny Polo character in WWE, not many people expected Scott Levy to create a character that would end up being so important that it would influence many of the faction leaders we've already mentioned in some shape or form. Raven was a nihilistic, sociopathic loner who didn't have friends, he had followers, and those followers were collectively known as Raven's Nest during his first run in ECW between 1995 and 1997.

Raven's Nest did all of Raven's bidding in ECW, and most of that bidding came at the expense of Tommy Dreamer who was Raven's arch nemesis in ECW. However, everyone who came into contact with Raven's Nest was effected in ways they might not have fully understood in the moment, but there was always a lingering feeling that followed them around where no matter what they did, it would always lead them back to Raven in some way.

Now that his documentary, "Nevermore: The Raven Effect," is completed and screening in select theaters, we thought it would be a good time to take a look back at one of the most important aspects of his career; his nest. The loyal band of followers who obeyed Raven to an almost cultish extent to see where they are 30 years after the group was initially formed. For context, we are only focusing on Raven's Nest from ECW, not Raven's Flock from his time in WCW, or any of his other factions he would go on to lead in places like TNA and MLW, such as The Gathering, Serotonin, or The Calling.