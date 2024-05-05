ECW Legend Sandman Looks Back On His Time With WWE

If you ask a wrestling fan what comes to their mind when ECW legend The Sandman gets mentioned, it would usually be something relating to beer, cigarettes, blood, and Metallica. It certainly wouldn't be WWE, but the five-time ECW World Champion did have a brief run with them in the mid-2000s.

Sandman was brought in to be part of the relaunched ECW brand in 2006, which certainly didn't go the way people thought it would, but despite the brand not doing well, Sandman was a popular figure with the fans, to the point where WWE decided to draft him to "WWE Raw" in 2007. On "Busted Open Radio," Sandman was asked if he enjoyed his time in WWE, to which he explained that everything was going well until he was drafted to "Raw." He then went on to reveal that he hung up on someone asking if he wanted to work for WWE prior to joining the company, only for the same person to call him while he was in WWE to tell him he'd be switching brands.

"The same dude calls in and says I was drafted to 'Raw.' I'm like 'what the — I didn't even know they had a draft.' That's how aware I was to the company because I didn't watch it. So I'm like 'I don't want to go to 'Raw,' I don't know anybody there, I'm going to be miserable' and he was like 'well, you're beat, see you at 'Raw' tomorrow.' But I had no idea what the draft was, he had to explain it to me." Sandman wouldn't last long on "Raw," as he only had one notable feud, that being against Carlito, resulting in a Singapore Cane on a Pole match at Great American Bash 2007, and was released that September.

