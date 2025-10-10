Raven Opens Up About Coming To Terms With Never Winning WWE World Title

Raven has detailed how not winning a world title in WWE impacted him psychologically.

The former ECW star, in his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," discussed his initial run in WWE in the early '90s and how he was determined to win a world championship.

"Yeah, I was really worried about that [not being content with his position in WWE]," he said. "Like, for the longest time, I didn't think my career was a success because I wasn't the world champion at WWE, which is really ridiculous. You know, I just held myself to such a high standard that, you know — but as my therapist said, you're the one holding yourself to that standard. You can also let yourself off the hook, too, you know."

When looking back at his career, Raven said that he held himself to a high standard, which eventually hurt him mentally and emotionally.

"Besides, it's kind of arrogant to think that you're that, you know, that you think so highly of yourself that you have to be held to a higher standard. And that kind of triggered something with me and made me realize that you don't have to hold yourself to a higher standard. Because if anybody else would have came up to me and said, 'I don't think my career is amazing,' and it would have been what I've done [in] my career, I'd have said, 'You're insane.' But because I held myself to a higher standard, as a lot of people that are successful do, you pay the price for it mentally, emotionally."

Raven stated that his first run in WWE between 1993 and 1994, a time when he was also the associate producer of "Raw," may not have gone in his favor due to his partying ways with Shane McMahon. He thinks that, and his know-it-all attitude may have rubbed Vince McMahon the wrong way, resulting in him not getting a push when he returned to WWE in 2000.