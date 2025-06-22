WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Reunites With Former ECW World Tag Title Partner

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has a lot of friends in the wrestling business given how many people he has worked with, and how liked he is amongst his peers. This leads to the "Hardcore Legend" running into a lot of familiar faces at various events and conventions, but he ran in to someone at the Wrestling Universe signing event in New York City who is a true blast from the past for long-time fans of Foley, his former tag team partner in ECW, Mikey Whipwreck, with Mike Johnson of PWInsider capturing the moment for his Instagram page.

Whipwreck was actually trained by Foley (then known as Cactus Jack) in 1994 after originally being part of the ECW ring crew, where he worked for free as long as he got to get some experience in the ring before shows. ECW booker Paul Heyman took a liking to Whipwreck and gave him a shot, booking him as an underdog who would get beaten senseless by everyone in ECW, but somehow managed to survive each week. His toughness led to Foley picking Whipwreck as a replacement for Terry Funk in 1994 for an ECW Tag Team Championship match against The Public Enemy, which Foley and Whipwreck would win to the surprise of everyone in the ECW Arena.

Foley and Whipwreck would hold the titles again at the beginning of 1996, but would lose them to The Eliminators, and after it was reported that Foley would be leaving ECW to join WWE as Mankind, Foley picked Whipwreck to be his final opponent in ECW, defeating him on night two of the company's "Big Ass Extreme Bash" in March 1996. The two men would never share the ring again as Foley retired from action in 2012, while Whipwreck has been semi-retired for many years, but did compete as recently as August 2024 for the NYWC promotion in his home state of New York.